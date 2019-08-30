

CTV Atlantic





A 25-year-old woman and her two-year-old son who were reported missing on August 29 have been located safe and sound.

Cecilia Stephenson was last seen Thursday at 4:30 a.m. at a residence on Maple Street in St. Stephen.

Police say it's believed she left the residence sometime before 8 a.m. with her son, Kendrick Porter.

Police have not released any further details on the disappearance.