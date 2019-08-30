Featured
RCMP locate missing St. Stephen woman and two-year-old son
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, August 30, 2019 1:33PM ADT
Last Updated Saturday, August 31, 2019 11:57AM ADT
A 25-year-old woman and her two-year-old son who were reported missing on August 29 have been located safe and sound.
Cecilia Stephenson was last seen Thursday at 4:30 a.m. at a residence on Maple Street in St. Stephen.
Police say it's believed she left the residence sometime before 8 a.m. with her son, Kendrick Porter.
Police have not released any further details on the disappearance.