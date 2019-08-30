

CTV Atlantic





RCMP in St. Stephen, N.B. are asking for help in locating a missing 25-year-old woman and her two-year-old son.

Cecilia Stephenson was last seen Thursday at 4:30 a.m. at a residence on Maple Street in St. Stephen.

Police say it's believed she left the residence sometime before 8 a.m. with her son, Kendrick Porter.

Stephenson is described as being five-feet-10 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds, and has green eyes

Porter has brown eyes and brown hair.

Police and family are concerned for their wellbeing.

Police say they may be travelling in a black 2007, Dodge Ram pickup truck with New Brunswick licence plate CPV 824.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Stephen RCMP at 506-466-7030 or their local police.