RCMP in New Brunswick are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver of a pickup truck that was involved in a fatal head-on collision near Eel River Crossing early Friday morning.

Police say they were called to the scene of a collision involving two vehicles shortly after 5 a.m. on Highway 11 near the Eel River Crossing exit.

“The collision is believed to have occurred when the pickup truck, travelling west on Highway 11, crossed the centre line and collided head on with a car travelling east,” the RCMP said in a news release.

Mounties say that a 37-year-old man from Campbellton, who was a passenger in the car, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“The driver of the truck fled the scene before police arrived, leaving behind the damaged black GMC Sierra truck,” the RCMP say.

A collision reconstruction expert went to the scene to collect evidence for the investigation.



Anyone with information about the driver of the truck or the collision is asked to contact the Campbellton RCMP Detachment at 506-789-6000. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.