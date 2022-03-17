RCMP looking for man following armed robbery in Moncton

RCMP in Moncton, N.B. is looking for a man involved in an armed robbery at a business in the area.

On Monday around 9 p.m., a man entered the Esso convenience store on Lonsdale Street. Police say he demanded money from an employee, before leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He left the scene in a van before police arrived, and headed towards Glencairn Drive, police say.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

“The individual is described as a man approximately five feet eight inches (172 centimeters) tall, with a medium build,” Codiac RCMP wrote in a news release.

“At the time of the theft, he was wearing black sunglasses, a black mask or balaclava, a grey hooded sweatshirt, black gloves, grey sweat pants, and carried a black backpack. The man spoke English without an accent.”

Police are releasing available video surveillance photos and are hoping information from the public may help identify the individual or provide additional information to help the investigation.

Anyone with information about the theft, or who recognizes the individual in the photo, is asked to call the Codiac RCMP at 506-857-2400.