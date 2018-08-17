

The Codiac Regional RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 11-year-old Moncton boy.



Police say Chase Prosser was last seen on Monday near Wheeler Boulevard and Morton Avenue in Moncton. He was reported missing to the RCMP on Wednesday.

“Police have followed up several leads to try and locate him but have so far been unsuccessful,” the Codiac RCMP said in a news release. "Police have information that Chase Prosser may be with his mother but we have not yet been able to locate him."



Prosser is described as approximately five-feet tall and weighing approximately 85 pounds.

He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Chase Prosser is asked to contact Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.