RCMP looking for missing man, 80, from Belleville, N.S.

The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding an 80-year-old Nova Scotia man.

Arthur LeFave of Belleville, N.S., was last seen walking east along Highway 103 from Yarmouth.

The RCMP says he’s known to hitchhike across the province and on to Ontario.

Police describe LeFave as approximately five-foot-six-inches tall and 120 pounds. He has short grey hair, brown eyes and is clean-shaven. He’s known to wear glasses.

LeFave was last seen wearing a green ball hat, a blue-plaid shirt, blue pants, a blue and grey jacket and brown shoes. He was carrying a black reusable grocery bag.

The RCMP is asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Yarmouth Town RCMP at 902-742-8777 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.