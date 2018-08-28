Featured
RCMP looking to identify those responsible for launching fireworks from a moving car
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, August 28, 2018 11:14PM ADT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 28, 2018 11:15PM ADT
New Brunswick RCMP are asking for the public's help in tracking down some people who set off fireworks from a moving car.
Police says the suspects launched them toward a group of three people in Saint- André, N.B., last Friday night at 11 p.m.
“A small, red four-door car slowed down in front of an apartment building on Godbout Street and the passenger in the vehicle discharged the fireworks in the direction of residents sitting outside,” Saint-Leonard RCMP said in a news release.
No one was injured, but the Mounties are asking anyone with information to contact them at 506-473-3137. If you want to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.