

CTV Atlantic





New Brunswick RCMP are asking for the public's help in tracking down some people who set off fireworks from a moving car.

Police says the suspects launched them toward a group of three people in Saint- André, N.B., last Friday night at 11 p.m.

“A small, red four-door car slowed down in front of an apartment building on Godbout Street and the passenger in the vehicle discharged the fireworks in the direction of residents sitting outside,” Saint-Leonard RCMP said in a news release.

No one was injured, but the Mounties are asking anyone with information to contact them at 506-473-3137. If you want to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.