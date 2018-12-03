

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying the victim of a suspected road-rage incident last Thursday.

Police say they were contacted on Nov. 29 via 911 by a witness who saw a man get out of his truck, climb the steps to a transport truck and punch the driver.

The incident occurred on Hwy. 214 in Elmsdale, and traffic in the area was heavy because Highway 102 was closed traffic was being re-routed through the Elmsdale area.

“The witness followed the driver to a bank nearby and noted signs of impairment,” the police said in a news release. “He noted the licence plate and vehicle description and passed this information to police. RCMP were able to use the information to identify the driver.”

The victim did not report the incident to police and the RCMP are asking the driver of the transport truck to come forward. Police would also like to speak with anyone who saw the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077, or 1-800-803-RCMP (7267). Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.