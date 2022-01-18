RCMP looks for public’s help identifying an individual following fraudulent purchases

Police in New Brunswick are asking the public for help identifying an individual following several reports of fraudulent purchases in Saint-Quentin, N.B.

“On January 17, 2022, the individual would have used a stolen credit card to make purchases at several businesses in the community including Shoppers Drug Mart, Thompson Passion Plein Air and Dépanneur L J McCormick,” said a spokesperson for the Northeast District RCMP.

Police have released a video-surveillance photo of the individual in hopes the public will be able to help identify the person.

Anyone who recognizes the person, or who has information that could help the investigation, is asked to contact the Saint-Quentin RCMP at 506-235-2145 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.