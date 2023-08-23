RCMP Musical Ride takes over Sussex
With 20 horses taking over the arena at Princess Louise Park in Sussex, the RCMP Musical Ride is a truly Canadian sight to see.
“You feel very proud to represent Canada, to represent the RCMP and I had so many people how after seeing this show they watched us and felt proud to be Canadian as a result,” said Super Intendant, Kevin Fahey with the RCMP Musical Ride.
Typically, the Musical Ride picks two regions in Canada to visit each year, however in celebration of the RCMP’s 150th anniversary, the team is hosting a special cross country tour this year.
“It’s nice to see people happy and the horses bring out the best in people,” said Fahey.
“People love horses and that is such an exciting opportunity to see people excited and attracted to the RCMP and musical ride and feel good and positive about it.”
The idea behind the ride is to build positive relationships within communities across Canada and ultimately support front-line police operations.
The team can be made up of 32 riders, but Fahey says this year there are 25 riders and 27 horses.
“Most of our riders, people may not know, never rode horses before and neither did I. So it was an opportunity to try something so exciting and I really got the knack of it and it took off from there,” he said.
Adding that he first joined the team nearly 30 years ago and came back four years ago as the officer in charge.
Constable Katy Loisel has been apart of the ride for the last seven years and she also joined as a new rider.
“It’s very precious, for me anyways, it was because I love horses and I didn’t really get the chance as I was younger to do so,” she said.
“So for me it’s a privledge.”
She says during training at home, riders rotate through all of the horses including class horses and ride horses. However, on tour she says they try to stick with the same horse.
This year, she’s been riding seven-year-old Nordic, who toured for the first time last year.
“This year she’s doing a very very good job,” she said.
“It’s hard in a way because everything is new for them so every new exposure is new so it like she keeps me on my toes.”
This year, there are no New Brunswick riders on the team, but Loisel says that all her policing was done here.
“Coming back here, people we’re amazing,” she said. “Everyone was kind and it’s different because I come from Montreal and everything goes so fast, [but] here it’s so calm and you have time to enjoy life.”
“Every time I come here I go see my friend that I worked with and friends that are here so it is amazing.”
On Wednesday, the team held two performances in Sussex as part of the Sussex SummerFEST.
Steve Downey, the SummerFEST president, says it was started a few years ago to help bring more people and activities to the community.
“What’s interesting about Sussex, as small as it is, we’re the hub of New Brunswick so we have the draw from Moncton, Fredericton, Saint John and it’s nice to showcase our town and have the musical ride here again is very special for us,” said Downey.
This is the second year in a row that Sussex has hosted the RCMP Musical Ride.
“It’s a huge draw plus it’s their 150th anniversary, which is amazing so for us to be apart of that is very special,” he said.
“Most can’t put it into words, actually. It’s just something that you have to see to experience it.”
Similar to last year, Downey was expecting two sold out shows on Wednesday.
On Thursday, the RCMP Musical Ride will make their final Maritime stop this summer in Elsipogtog First Nation.
According to the schedule the next time the Musical Ride will be in Atlantic Canada will be in 2027.
