RCMP nabs seven drivers during crackdown on drunk driving

HALIFAX -

Halifax-area Mounties intercepted seven drivers for alcohol-related incidents during "Operation Impact," which ran from Oct. 8 to 11.

"Operation Impact focused on education and enforcement of the four most significant factors of serious and fatal collisions; impaired driving, distracted driving, aggressive driving and not wearing a seatbelt or wearing one incorrectly," the RCMP said in a news release.

Over the long weekend, the RCMP boosted traffic enforcement in the Halifax Regional Municipality and set up 27 checkpoints while making 300 traffic stops.

Police charged three drivers with impaired-driving-related offences and suspended the licences of four drivers for failing breathalyzers.

The RCMP also gave out more than 40 summary offences tickets, including one for stunting.

Police ask people who see a motorist that might be threat to road safety to call 911 and pass the following information along, if possible: