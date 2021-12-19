RCMP New Brunswick investigate fatal collision

HALIFAX -

A Nigadoo, N.B. man has died following a two-vehicle collision between Bathurst and Allardville, N.B.

On Sunday around 12:30 a.m., police say they responded to a report of a head on collision between a car and transport truck on Route 8.

According to police, the driver and lone occupant of the car died at the scene as a result of injuries. The driver of the transport truck was not injured.

Police say the collision is suspected to have occurred when the 50-year-old male driver of the car, travelling northbound, crossed the center line and collided with the transport truck travelling southbound.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist is assisting with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.