RCMP officer draws gun on two men holding knives in Digby; one man charged

A man is facing assault and weapons charges after he allegedly tried to break into a home with a knife in Digby, N.S.

On Tuesday just after 3 p.m., an RCMP officer was patrolling Mount Street when he heard yelling from a nearby home.

The officer looked towards the home and saw a man holding a knife, yelling outside the residence, according to a news release from the RCMP.

Police say the man then smashed the window in the front door of the home. The door swung open and another man, who was also allegedly holding a knife, came out and walked toward the first man.

Police say the two men started yelling at each other. The officer then jumped out of his vehicle and told both men they were under arrest. He ordered them to drop their knives, but police say neither did.

As the officer drew his gun, a second Mountie arrived on scene. Police say one man dropped his knife and was “arrested safely.”

Police say the man who came out of the home was still holding his knife. Officers tried to get him to drop the weapon, but say he refused.

One officer then deployed a “conducted energy weapon” (CEW), which subdued the man. He was then placed in handcuffs.

Paramedics were called to check the man, but police say he wasn’t injured.

Following an investigation, police have charged the man they say was trying to break into the home. Jordan Richard Sabean, 27, of Yarmouth is facing the following charges:

assault with a weapon

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

mischief

breach of probation

Sabean was held in custody overnight and was set to appear in Annapolis Royal provincial court Wednesday.