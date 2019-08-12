

An RCMP officer is recovering from head injuries, requiring being placed in a medically-induced coma, after being struck by a stolen vehicle and seriously injured on Saturday in Truro, N.S. After multiple attempts to stop the driver of the stolen vehicle, the incident ended with the officer fatally shooting the man.

At 2:30 a.m. on Willow Street in Truro, officials say an officer spotted a vehicle at a stoplight that was previously reported stolen from Cumberland.

"The subject officer was coming around to the driver's window, the car pulled out and struck the officer,” says director of the serious incident response team, Felix Cacchione. “He ended up on the hood of the vehicle and was hanging on as the vehicle sped off, and the officer discharged his firearm."

It is unknown how many shots the RCMP officer fired or how many bullets struck the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. RCMP is not releasing many details about the case, but do say the officer was working alone at the time.

"There was a series of events that was involved here – not just the one incident where the police officer fired his weapon in response to being struck by the vehicle," says N.S. RCMP spokesperson, Cpl. Jennifer Clarke. "It's very, very normal for RCMP members to be on patrol by themselves any time of day – day or night. That's very common for us and in fact, it's quite routine."

The matter is being investigated by SIRT, which investigates all serious incidents which arise from the actions of police and will determine whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

Police shootings are considered rare in the area; however, a similar case did occur on Somerset Street in Moncton, which SIRT crew members were investigating when they were called to investigate the latest incident in Truro.

Meanwhile, officials say they are still attempting to notify the deceased man’s next of kin.

Cacchione, says SIRT has spoken with witnesses in Truro and obtained video footage from the area. However, they’re asking anyone with any relevant information to contact them,

