RCMP on scene of a four-vehicle collision in Coldbrook, N.S.
RCMP in Nova Scotia are currently on the scene of a four-vehicle collision in Coldbrook.
Just before 8:30 p.m., members of the Kentville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a collision on Highway 101 at the Exit 14 on-ramp.
According to the fire department, there was a fire involving one of the vehicles.
The Kings County Hazmat team was also dispatched due to a fuel spill.
CTV News reached out to RCMP who were unable to provide any further details on the crash as of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Emergency officials have not confirmed if anyone was injured.
A section of Highway 101 was closed to traffic as of 9:30 p.m. Fire officials did not say when it would be reopened.
The investigation is ongoing.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
breaking | Russia's Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine, claiming it's intended to protect civilians. In a televised address, Putin said the action comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine. He added that Russia doesn't have a goal to occupy Ukraine. Putin said the responsibility for bloodshed lies with the Ukrainian "regime."
Russia-Ukraine crisis updates: Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
The UN Security Council has scheduled an emergency meeting Wednesday night at the request of Ukraine, which says there is an immediate threat of a Russian invasion.
'Immediate emergency situation is over': PM Trudeau revokes Emergencies Act
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government will end the use of the Emergencies Act after it was invoked just over a week ago in response to the ongoing trucker convoy blockades and protests.
Putin's moves against Ukraine 'not rational,' says Canada's former ambassador
Canada's former ambassador to Ukraine says that country should prepare for a 'full spectrum' of aggression from Russia and President Vladimir Putin amid growing fears of an all-out invasion.
'This is genius': Trump praises Putin's actions in Ukraine
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin after the Kremlin announced it would recognize the breakaway regions of Eastern Ukraine as independent states.
Extreme cold strikes central Canada, Winnipeg seeing deaths amid frigid temperatures
As extreme cold weather warnings spread across parts of Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Quebec and Ontario, already deaths are following, with two people having been found out in the cold in Winnipeg this week.
Ontario terminates state of emergency put in place for trucker convoy protest
Ontario has terminated its state of emergency put in place to help end the truck convoy protest.
Canadian military got 360 phone calls asking them to protect trucker protesters from police
A pair of phone lines for the Canadian military received more than 300 phone calls over the weekend from convoy supporters urging the military to protect the protesters in Ottawa from police operations.
U.S. trucker convoy wants to give 'proverbial middle finger' to government: expert
The trucker protest that gripped downtown Ottawa for weeks has come to an end, but a similar convoy is just starting its journey across the U.S. to Washington, D.C.
Toronto
-
Ontario terminates state of emergency put in place for trucker convoy protest
Ontario has terminated its state of emergency put in place to help end the truck convoy protest.
-
Ontario woman paid below minimum wage for months reaches $16,000 settlement with former employer
An Ontario worker who was paid below minimum wage for six months has received more than $16,000 in a settlement with her former employer following an investigation into her case.
-
New security system to be tested at Toronto Pearson and here's how it works
A new security portal will be tested at Toronto Pearson International Airport that will be able to identify threats without the traveller needing to remove any clothing or empty their pockets.
Calgary
-
Ukrainian Calgarians concerned for family as tensions rise and Alberta pledges $1 million to humanitarian aid
Alberta’s premier is committing $1 million to the Ukrainian Canadian Congress to help with humanitarian aid for Ukrainian Citizens, as Russian troops appear poised to invade their country.
-
Broken trust: Tuel killing strains police- community relations
The weekend killing of Latjor Tuel sent a shockwave through Calgary's South Sudanese community.
-
Albertans lobby for harm reduction rethink as opioid crisis continues
Groups across the province are calling for policy changes as more and more Albertans die every day due to a toxic drug supply.
Montreal
-
Teachers' federation demands transparency from Quebec on school air quality data
The FAE says the weekly averages of CO2 readings include instructional days, inclement weather breaks, lunch and recess times, and include one hour per day before and after students arrive, calling into question the accuracy of the data.
-
Masks no longer mandatory in Quebec workplaces as long as there are physical barriers
Face mask will no longer be mandatory in Quebec workplaces as long as there are physical barriers or a two-metre distance between people.
-
breaking
breaking | Russia's Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine, claiming it's intended to protect civilians.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations down as Alberta updates data for first time in 5 days
Hospitalization data is regularly revised to account for accuracy and reporting delays. Pending further revisions, Wednesday's count was the first time there were both fewer than 1,400 in hospital and 100 in intensive care units since Jan. 16.
-
'The commodification of education is never good': Concerns raised over charter schools in Alberta
Education advocates are concerned after the UCP government alluded to a planned expansion of charter schools in Tuesday’s throne speech.
-
Sohi defends controversial private council meeting with police commissioners
Edmonton city councillors met with members of its police commission for more than two hours Wednesday, but the public video feed was cut before the discussion started.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault continues dispute with carpenters union
The carpenters union launched a grievance against the City of Sault Ste. Marie following an amendment to the Ontario Labour Relations Act that allowed municipalities to open tenders with non-affiliated companies.
-
Fire marshal, Sudbury police investigate suspicious barber shop fire
Another suspicious fire is under investigation in Sudbury. Fire crews responded around midnight and responded to the blaze in a strip mall on Lasalle Boulevard after receiving a call from a passerby.
-
New mural at Laurentian University highlights inclusion
Students at Laurentian University are set to return to campus next week and when they do, a new mural will be on display at the university’s pride office.
London
-
Canadian Army armoured vehicles to be on SWO roads for training exercises
Residents across the region shouldn't be alarmed if they see military vehicles on area roads later this week.
-
First tickets issued as school speed cameras go online in London, Ont.
The City of London has begun issuing tickets generated by automated speed cameras in school zones.
-
580 municipal workers in London, Ont. make 'sunshine list' for 2021
London's corporate services committee will receive a report next week that says 580 employees made $100,000 or more in 2021 in salary and taxable benefits.
Winnipeg
-
'It has to start now': Southern Manitoba community leaders look to bridge pandemic divides
With anti-mandate blockades and protests seemingly coming to an end in Manitoba along with public health restrictions, some community leaders say it is time for Manitobans to come back together.
-
Should Manitobans be worried about flooding after this extra snowy winter?
With Manitobans experiencing one of the snowiest winters to date, many people may be worried about what this means for spring flooding.
-
Mask mandate in city facilities 'just not feasible' once province ends restrictions: City of Winnipeg
The City of Winnipeg says it will not be feasible to keep its mask mandate in place once the province does away with its public health restrictions.
Ottawa
-
'Immediate emergency situation is over': PM Trudeau revokes Emergencies Act
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government will end the use of the Emergencies Act after it was invoked just over a week ago in response to the ongoing trucker convoy blockades and protests.
-
'Freedom Convoy' cost city of Ottawa $30 million: city manager
Ottawa's city manager says he anticipates the 'Freedom Convoy' protests about $30 million, and said the city will be seeking funding help from the provincial and federal governments.
-
Ottawa is redoing Valentine's Day on March 14 because of the convoy protest
Ottawa city council unanimously approved a motion to redo Valentine’s Day on March 14 this year, in the wake of the three-week Freedom Convoy protest that took over the city’s downtown.
Saskatoon
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Suspect injured in police-involved shooting in Saskatoon
A man was injured in a police-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon in Saskatoon.
-
These Sask. areas donated the most to the 'Freedom Convoy'
Residents from a central Saskatchewan postal code group donated $20,038 USD to the recent "Freedom Convoy" through crowdfunding site GiveSendGo.
-
Sask. babies will be screened for 4 more medical conditions
Newborn babies in Saskatchewan will be screened for four additional medical conditions, according to a news release from the province.
Vancouver
-
B.C. to begin offering free at-home COVID-19 rapid tests for residents 70 and older
B.C. residents - particularly those ages 70 and older - will soon have far greater access to at-home rapid tests for COVID-19 than they had earlier on in the pandemic.
-
B.C. doctor who calls COVID-19 vaccine mandates 'slavery' under scrutiny of college
A family doctor from a small B.C. community is being investigated by his professional college over “misleading, incorrect or inflammatory” social media posts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
IIO investigating after driver crashes while allegedly fleeing police in Abbotsford
B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating after a driver who was allegedly fleeing police crashed his vehicle into another one in Abbotsford Wednesday afternoon.
Regina
-
'We’re driving blind': lack of COVID-19 case reporting leading to issues according to advocate groups
Saskatchewan is the only province in the country not providing COVID-19 data to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
-
'Every little bit helps': Sask. food banks feeling the effects of rising inflation
Food banks across Saskatchewan are experiencing an increase in demand and a decrease in food donations, a pattern many are saying is likely linked to rising grocery prices.
-
Sask. residents with ties to the Ukraine following Russian situation closely
About one in 10 Saskatchewan residents have family ties to the Ukraine, many are following the situation with Russia closely.
Vancouver Island
-
'Simply refusing necessary housing': Province considering legislation to help fix capital region's housing crisis
It’s being seen as a shot across the bow of local municipalities. The province says not enough housing is being approved and built to keep up with demand.
-
No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Island Health
No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, though one was confirmed elsewhere in B.C.
-
'Great news': Novavax vaccine coming to B.C., says top doctor
British Columbia's top doctor says she's thrilled that the Novavax vaccine will soon be available in B.C., offering residents another option for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.