RCMP on scene of barricaded man in Nova Scotia's Antigonish County

The RCMP is on scene of a barricaded man in a home in Lower South River, N.S., and are asking the public to avoid the area.

In a Tweet just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Nova Scotia RCMP said police were responding to a barricaded man in a home on Rogers Drive.

The force said the road was closed at Liberty Lane. They said there was no immediate threat "to anyone outside the home."

Just over two hours later, a second Tweet by the RCMP said officers were starting to evacuate neighbouring homes to "ensure everyone's safety."

Update 8.10 p.m: An RCMP Crisis Negotiation Team is on scene, continuing their work. Officers are beginning to evacuate neighbouring homes to ensure everyone’s safety. Rogers Dr. is still closed at Liberty Ln. We will continue to provide updates as we have more information. — RCMP Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) March 21, 2023

Police also said an RCMP crisis negotiation team was on scene continuing its work.

No other details have been provided at this time.

Police say more information will be shared as it becomes available.