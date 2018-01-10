

CTV Atlantic





Police are still investigating what caused a fatal two-vehicle collision on Wednesday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the crash happened around 2 p.m. in Red Islands, N.S., along Highway 4.

Police have closed the section of highway as they conduct their investigation.

All Traffic on Highway 104 can use alternate route of Highway 105 at the Canso Causeway or detour off Highway 4 at Hay Cove Road and Irish Cove Road.