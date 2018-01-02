

CTV Atlantic





Emergency crews are on the scene of fatal crash along Highway 102 near the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

Police say the two-vehicle crash happened between exits 6 and 7 Tuesday just after 3 p.m.

The crash has claimed the life of one person, according to police.

Emergency crews remain on the scene as they investigate the cause of the crash.

Police say all southbound traffic on Highway 102 will be rerouted on to Highway 2 at Exit 7. Signs will be in place to assist motorists.

Highway 102 southbound is expected to be closed for most of the evening while an investigation is conducted.