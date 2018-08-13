

Mounties in New Brunswick are investigating a truly Maritime heist: the theft of a large quantity of lobster meat.

Police say thieves broke into a shellfish processing plant in Saint-Simon, N.B., early Friday morning.

“Investigators believe the theft of the meat, which was packed in 20-pound boxes, happened sometime between 12:45 and 1:30 a.m.,” the RCMP said in a news release.

Mounties say the lobster bandits used a pilfered 1999 GMC Safari van with the NB licence plate GMR 044.

This vehicle was stolen earlier from a plumbing business on Rue Principale in Tracadie. To make room for the valuable crustacean contraband, the thieves dumped the plumbing tools and pipes belonging to that company in a gravel pit on Chemin Blanchard in Village-Blanchard.

The truck has not been seen, or smelled, since.

