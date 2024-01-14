RCMP open arson investigation after fire in St. Bernard, N.S.

The RCMP is investigating a suspicious fire that happened at an unoccupied residence in St. Bernard, N.S., early Sunday morning.

RCMP and fire services responded to a structure fire near the 3600 Block of Route 1 in St. Bernard at about 1:30 a.m., according to a Sunday news release.

When officers arrived, they found the structure engulfed in fire, police say.

RCMP believe the fire was suspicious, based on evidence gathered at the scene, and have opened an arson investigation.

If anyone has information related to the incident, RCMP ask they contact 902-645-2326.

The investigation continues.

