RCMP promise more details on Truro incident in afternoon news conference
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Saturday, August 10, 2019 12:47PM ADT
Last Updated Saturday, August 10, 2019 12:54PM ADT
TRURO, N.S. -- Nova Scotia RCMP say they have little information to release about a crime scene investigation in Truro.
A police spokesperson says the department is trying to confirm a few details before releasing more information.
Truro Police Service say Willow Street is closed between the Best Western Truro Glengarry hotel and Lawtons drugstore.
In a news release, RCMP say a news conference will be held Saturday afternoon in regards to an RCMP member involved in a shooting in Colchester County.
No other details have been released at this time.