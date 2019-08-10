

THE CANADIAN PRESS





TRURO, N.S. -- Nova Scotia RCMP say they have little information to release about a crime scene investigation in Truro.

A police spokesperson says the department is trying to confirm a few details before releasing more information.

Truro Police Service say Willow Street is closed between the Best Western Truro Glengarry hotel and Lawtons drugstore.

In a news release, RCMP say a news conference will be held Saturday afternoon in regards to an RCMP member involved in a shooting in Colchester County.

No other details have been released at this time.