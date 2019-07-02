

CTV Atlantic





The Mounties got the last laugh after a break-in at LOL Seafood’s storage facility in Murray Harbour, P.E.I.

Police say there was a break-in at the building early in the morning last Thursday and 48 crates of sorted lobster worth $25,000 was stolen.

Later that morning, at around 8 a.m., a Shediac RCMP officer approached a cube van that was broken down on the side of road and accompanied by a second truck.

“The officer stopped to assist, and during interaction with the three men at the scene, came to the realization that something was not quite right with the situation,” the RCMP said in a news release. “As a result, the officer did roadside inquiries and discovered that cube van was not legal for the road, and knew that the vehicle contained a large quantity of lobster which was not being stored property.”

The RCMP arrested the three men and seized the vehicles.

“Local DFO officers were contacted to assist in correctly storing the lobster,” police said. “Later that day, the RCMP and DFO were able to return the lobster to the company.”

All of the men are from the Charlottetown area and two have been released with conditions. The third man was held on unrelated matters in St. John, N.B.