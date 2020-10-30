HALIFAX -- Yarmouth County RCMP are looking for assistance from the public in identifying two persons of interest in relation to the arson that occurred at a fish plant in Middle West Pubnico earlier this month.

Near midnight on Oct. 16, Yarmouth County RCMP responded to a building fire at a fish plant in Middle West Pubnico. The fish plant incurred significant damage, it was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

The investigation has determined the fire to be suspicious.

RCMP has released video and photos of two persons of interest, which were captured near the time of the fire. RCMP is asking for assistance to identify the two individuals.

Anyone with information on the fire or the identities of the persons of interest is asked to contact Yarmouth District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.