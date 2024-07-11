ATLANTIC
    • RCMP release photos of suspects connected to Moncton arson

    The Mounties have released photos of two suspects in connection with an arson that took place at a home in Moncton, N.B. (Courtesy: Codiac Regional RCMP) The Mounties have released photos of two suspects in connection with an arson that took place at a home in Moncton, N.B. (Courtesy: Codiac Regional RCMP)
    The Mounties have released photos of two suspects in connection with an arson that took place at a home in Moncton, N.B., last month.

    Codiac Regional RCMP says police were called to a fire at residence on Williams Street around 3:30 a.m.on June 17.

    Investigators determined the fire had been intentionally set on the front porch.

    Police say the homeowners were awakened by the smell of the fire and were able to escape without any injuries.

    The RCMP is asking anyone who recognizes the individuals in the photos, or who has information that could help further the investigation to contact Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

    Police say the investigation is ongoing.

