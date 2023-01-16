RCMP releases images of suspects, ATV after catalytic converter stolen from N.B. business

The Saint-Léonard RCMP is asking for the public's help in identifying two people of interest after a catalytic converter was stolen from a business in Saint-André, N.B.

Police believe the theft, which took place at a business on Route 108, happened on Jan. 13 between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

According to RCMP, two people, believed to be men, were driving a blue all-terrain vehicle (ATV) when they arrived at the business and stole the catalytic converter off a Ford pickup truck.

Police have released multiple images of the suspects, as well as the ATV they were operating, in hopes it will help identify them.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals or the ATV, or who has information that could help with the investigation, is asked to contact Saint-Léonard RCMP at 506-473-3137 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.