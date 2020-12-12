HALIFAX -- Police say they’ve charged two men with firearms offences after a federal investigation resulted in arrests on Wednesday.

The RCMP have confirmed to CTV News that It’s part of an operation that involved a dramatic police chase in Halifax, that was caught on video and circulated on social media.

The Nova Scotia RCMP say they, along with the Federal Serious Organized Crime and Emergency Response Team, attempted to stop a car on Nova Scotia Hwy. 102 near the intersection of Dunbrack St.

The vehicle then allegedly fled. Police say they chased it for about two minutes, forcing the vehicle off the road.

Police say during the chase, the occupants threw a loaded handgun out of the car window.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were arrested at the scene. Police say they then recovered the gun, and proceeded to search the vehicle. During the search, police found a “significant quantity” of what they say they believe is cocaine.

RCMP say this stop prompted a search of a home on Willett St. in Halifax, where they found and seized a loaded AR-15 assault rifle with ammunition.

PUBLIC CONCERN

On Wednesday, videos of part of the police chase circulated online, causing concern among some residents.

Nearly 24 hours later, RCMP revealed that the operation was part of an ongoing federal investigation into organized crime and drugs, and that 13 sites had been searched.

Saturday’s media release from the RCMP does not explain the occurrences at all 13 sites.

Police also said Thursday that "a number of people" have been arrested and are in custody.

When asked by CTV News, RCMP did not say if more people have been arrested than included in Saturday’s release.

On Friday, Premier Stephen McNeil addressed the concerns, saying it’s important for the RCMP to communicate clearly with the public when it’s involved in this type of incident.

TWO MEN FACING CHARGES

In Saturday’s media release, RCMP say Cameron Mombourquette and Dawid Denisow have been charged with the following:

Transport a prohibited firearm in a careless manner

Possession a prohibited weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace

Possession a prohibited firearm without being the holder of a license under which they may possess

Possession a prohibited weapon without being the holder of a license under which they may possess it

Possession a prohibited firearm knowing that they were not the holder of a license under which they may possess it

Possession a prohibited weapon knowing that they were not the holder of a license under which they may possess it

Being occupants of a motor vehicle in which they knew that there was at that time a prohibited weapon with the serial number filed off

Possessed a prohibited firearm together with readily accessible ammunition capable of being discharged in the firearm and were not the holder of an authorization or license under which they may possess without lawful excuse, were in possession of a prohibited firearm knowing the serial number on it had been altered, defaced or removed

In addition to the above charges, police say both Mombourquette and Denisow are individually charged with two and six other offences, respectively.

Cameron Mombourquette was charged with:

Operating a conveyance in a manner that was dangerous to the public

While operating a motor vehicle and being pursued by a peace officer, did fail without reasonable excuse to stop his vehicle as soon as was reasonable in the circumstances

Following the search of the Willett St. address, Denisow was charged separately for the following:

Two counts of unsafe storage of a firearm with a loaded magazine in a careless manner

Possession a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace

Possession of a firearm without being the holder of a license

Possession of a prohibited device without authorization

Possess a firearm knowing that he was not the holder of a license under which he may possess it

Possession of a prohibited device knowing that he was not the holder of a license under which he may possess it

RCMP say both have been remanded into custody, and are scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Dec. 14 at 9:30 a.m.



Police say more charges are expected, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.



