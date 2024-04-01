RCMP reopen highway at Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border crossing after carbon tax protest

Hundreds of cars and trucks lined either side of the highway at the Nova Scotia–New Brunswick border Monday as anti-carbon tax campaigners took their protest to the land crossing.

The protest kicked off early in the morning, with RCMP eventually closing the highway around 10 a.m., diverting traffic to a secondary road. On the New Brunswick side of the border, traffic was backed up almost as far as Sackville.

The RCMP told CTV News the closure was needed because there were too many vehicles on the highway and their priority is to ensure the safety of everyone.

The federal government’s carbon tax increase came into effect Monday. The levy is applied to consumers for fossil fuel purchases, meaning a litre of gas will rise by a little over three cents.

"The fact that the carbon tax exists is atrocious," said Mike Younger, one of the protesters. "A person can't get ahead. There's no possibility of saving money because we're just fighting to survive on a daily basis."

"I think over the last few years the cost of living has just gone above what anyone can reasonably afford to pay or be expected to pay and I think it's time that we all stand up and say enough is enough," said Cody Wells, another protester.