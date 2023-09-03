RCMP respond to Saturday boat fire at in Digby County, N.S.
The Digby RCMP officers and fire fighters responded to a report of a fishing boat that caught fire at the Sandy Cove wharf in Digby, N.S., Saturday.
In a news release Sunday, police say the fire did spread from a 36-foot fishing boat to a second boat also docked at the wharf.
Once the fire was extinguished, police conducted an investigation into the cause.
After reviewing evidence, which included statements and video surveillance, RCMP determined a failure of electrical components on board the boat was to blame.
Police say the fire was not deemed suspicious, and the investigation has been concluded.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
2 Toronto men dead, 6 people hurt in shooting outside Ottawa wedding
Ottawa police have identified the victims of a double-homicide outside an Ottawa wedding venue as Said Mohamed Ali, 26, and Abdishakur Abdi-Dahir, 29, both from Toronto. Six other people were hurt in the shooting.
The Canadian International Air Show has roared over the city this weekend. Here’s why some Torontonians aren’t happy about it
While the Air Show might be a time-honoured tradition in Toronto, some have grown fed up with the noise produced by the aircraft.Here’s how Torontonians are reacting to the noise.
'All hell was breaking loose': Rival Eritrean groups clash in northeast Calgary Saturday night
A violent clash between two groups shut down traffic in a northeast Calgary neighbourhood Saturday evening.
Ukraine President Zelenskyy says defense minister Oleksii Reznikov will be replaced this week
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that defence minister Oleksii Reznikov will be replaced this week with Rustem Umerov, a Crimean Tatar lawmaker.
Antarctica's ice shelves are thinner than we thought. Here's what that means for sea levels
New research has found that previous studies on the Antarctic ice shelves may have overestimated their thickness, an important factor for scientists to determine how fast sea levels could rise.
'Strong defence': N.W.T. official describes fight against fires as residents gear up for Yellowknife return
As Yellowknife prepares for residents to begin returning, fire crews are still facing huge challenges elsewhere in keeping the flames at bay, with flames at Hay River nearly reaching the town’s hospital.
RCMP search for suspect after 2 injured in P.E.I. sword attack
Police say two people were attacked by a man with a sword on a beach at Seacow Pond in P.E.I., Friday night.
Disney wants to narrow the scope of its lawsuit against DeSantis to free speech claim
Disney wants to narrow the scope of its federal lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis to just a free speech claim that the Florida governor retaliated against the company because of its public opposition to a state law banning classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades.
Las Vegas drying out after 2 days of heavy rainfall that prompted water rescues, possible drowning
Las Vegas residents on Sunday were drying out after two days of heavy rainfall that flooded streets, prompted various water rescues, shut down a portion of Interstate 15 south of the city and possibly resulted in at least one death.
Toronto
-
The Canadian International Air Show has roared over the city this weekend. Here’s why some Torontonians aren’t happy about it
While the Air Show might be a time-honoured tradition in Toronto, some have grown fed up with the noise produced by the aircraft.Here’s how Torontonians are reacting to the noise.
-
2 Toronto men dead, 6 people hurt in shooting outside Ottawa wedding
Ottawa police have identified the victims of a double-homicide outside an Ottawa wedding venue as Said Mohamed Ali, 26, and Abdishakur Abdi-Dahir, 29, both from Toronto. Six other people were hurt in the shooting.
-
'Heat event' bringing temperatures up to 40 C about to hit GTA
The Greater Toronto Area is about to be hit with a major “heat event,” with temperatures soaring to about 40 C with humidex.
Calgary
-
Air quality statement issued for most of Alberta as Calgary breaks record for smoke hours in a single year
A special air quality statement was issued for Calgary and Edmonton Sunday just after 10 a.m.
-
Prince's Island transforms into Pride Park for weekend events
There were multiple events at Prince's Island Park Saturday as part of the annual Calgary Pride Festival.
-
Police investigation underway into parking lot clash in northeast Calgary
Police are investigating following a clash in northeast Calgary Saturday afternoon that left some small businesses damaged, numerous participants injured and left witnesses wondering what was going on.
Montreal
-
Video of boisterous event at Montreal oratory draws criticism, claims that its fake
A video appearing to show a rowdy celebration at Saint Joseph's Oratory in Montreal has drawn considerable attention online, with some viewers calling participants disrespectful, while others say the footage itself might be fake.
-
Canada shut its land border to asylum seekers. More refugees came anyway
A deal Canada struck this year to stem the flow of asylum seekers entering from the U.S. was, at first glance, a quick success: Within days, the number of people caught at unofficial crossings along the border dwindled to a trickle. But five months later, the overall number of people filing refugee claims in Canada has risen instead of falling.
-
Restaurant owner says she and her husband were attacked on their terrace in Montreal's Village
The owner of a dumpling restaurant in Montreal’s Village neighbourhood says she and her husband were attacked on their terrace earlier this week. Now sharing their story publicly, they’re joining a growing number of residents and merchants in the neighbourhood who feel it’s become unsafe in recent years.
Edmonton
-
Cocktails and Caribbean food on offer in Old Strathcona Sunday
A tropical festival brought the flavours and sounds of the Caribbean to Old Strathcona this weekend at the third annual Cocktails and Jerk Festival.
-
Air quality statement issued for most of Alberta as Calgary breaks record for smoke hours in a single year
A special air quality statement was issued for Calgary and Edmonton Sunday just after 10 a.m.
-
Police investigation underway into parking lot clash in northeast Calgary
Police are investigating following a clash in northeast Calgary Saturday afternoon that left some small businesses damaged, numerous participants injured and left witnesses wondering what was going on.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police search for missing ATV rider
Ontario Provincial Police is seeking the public’s help in locating a 57-year-old northern Ontario man, who has been missing since Friday.
-
Canada shut its land border to asylum seekers. More refugees came anyway
A deal Canada struck this year to stem the flow of asylum seekers entering from the U.S. was, at first glance, a quick success: Within days, the number of people caught at unofficial crossings along the border dwindled to a trickle. But five months later, the overall number of people filing refugee claims in Canada has risen instead of falling.
-
Heat warnings issued for much of the northeast
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issue a heat warning for much of northeastern Ontario Sunday.
London
-
'Compiling Summer into one weekend': Extremely warm temperatures arrive on final long weekend of summer
A stretch of days over 30C have come at a perfect time for those who love the summer heat.
-
London surgeon charged with sexual assault, hospitals pull his privileges
A London plastic surgeon is facing a sexual assault charge months after local hospitals suspended his privileges to practise there.
-
Western’s student food bank expecting influx of students, amid high food prices
Next week Western University’s Food Support Centre will be opening up its food bank to students struggling with food insecurity.
Winnipeg
-
'Didn’t immigrate here to live amongst a landfill': The frustrations of illegal dumping in Winnipeg
A Winnipeg woman says her parents are living among garbage that people are dumping illegally in her neighbourhood.
-
'My heart is overflowing with joy': Thousands celebrate Nagar Kirtan in Winnipeg
Thousands gathered in downtown Winnipeg Sunday for the annual Sikh celebration of Nagar Kirtan.
-
Moose Lake RCMP investigating homicide
RCMP in Moose Lake, Man. are looking into the cause of a fatal shooting in the community.
Ottawa
-
2 Toronto men dead, 6 people hurt in shooting outside Ottawa wedding
Ottawa police have identified the victims of a double-homicide outside an Ottawa wedding venue as Said Mohamed Ali, 26, and Abdishakur Abdi-Dahir, 29, both from Toronto. Six other people were hurt in the shooting.
-
WestJet doubling connections between Ottawa and Calgary this fall
WestJet has announced it is doubling the number of flights between Calgary and Ottawa starting this fall, just days after Air Canada announced an end to non-stop flights between the two cities.
-
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa this Labour Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at what's open and closed on Labour Day Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.
Saskatoon
-
City workers in Prince Albert set deadline for strike action
City workers in Prince Albert are saying they will go on strike if they can’t reach a tentative agreement with city managers by Sept. 11.
-
Saskatchewan RCMP's top Mountie says relationships built after mass stabbing
While Saskatchewan's top Mountie says policing hasn't dramatically changed since last year's mass stabbing on a First Nation, what has is the RCMP's relationship with the community.
-
Heavy wildfire smoke continues in Saskatoon
A very high risk air quality rating has been issued for Saskatoon over the long weekend.
Vancouver
-
Over 65,000 fans attend Ed Sheeran concert, breaking BC Place attendance record
More than 65,000 fans showed up to English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran’s concert in Vancouver on Saturday, breaking the record for most attendees in history at BC Place.
-
First Nation, regional district order wildfire evacuations in central B.C. due to Wells Creek blaze
Weekend winds in British Columbia's central Interior resulted in increased wildfire activity and saw evacuation orders in remote areas north of Burns Lake.
-
'The landlords have no accountability': Wrongfully evicted B.C. woman wins tenancy branch battle, but says former landlord refuses to pay up
A B.C. woman says she was awarded tens of thousands of dollars by the Residential Tenancy Branch after a wrongful eviction, but is yet to see a cent of it from her former landlord.
Regina
-
Air quality statements remain for Regina, southern Sask. due to intense wildfire smoke
Wildfire smoke has led to limited visibility and poor air quality for Regina and most of southern Saskatchewan.
-
'Dangerous for our youth': Demonstrators in Regina call for end to pronoun policy
Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building in support of trans youth and in opposition to the province's new parental inclusion and consent policy.
-
$7,400 in fentanyl, meth seized in trafficking investigation: Moose Jaw police
Three people were arrested following a traffic stop that saw over $7,000 worth of fentanyl and methamphetamine seized by the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS).
Vancouver Island
-
HeroWork, a charity that helps other charities, to wind down operations
Due to rising construction costs, labour shortages in the trades and dwindling donations along with a number of other factors, the charity's operations will be closing down in the coming weeks.
-
Pedestrian struck, killed at Saanich crosswalk
A 55-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking in a marked crosswalk in Saanich on Friday, police said.
-
BC Ferries avoids long-weekend cancellations on major route by securing last-minute crew
In the middle of one of its busiest weekends of the year, BC Ferries narrowly avoided cancellations on a major route Saturday.