Ground search and rescue teams in Nova Scotia have resumed their efforts to find a man who disappeared from his Lunenburg area home last summer.

28-year-old Thomas McAllister Burke was last seen at his Liverpool home late on July 16 or early on July 17, 2017. He was reported missing on July 17.

"Last seen by his family the night before, around 11:00 p.m., and the next day at noon the family hadn't seen him, so they went to check on him and he wasn't in his room," says Staff-Sgt. Derek Smith of the Queens Region RCMP.

Burke is described as six feet tall with an average build. He has black hair, a black goatee, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Ghostbusters T-shirt and brown cargo shorts.

Police say they have no reason to believe he travelled a great distance.

"His vehicle was left at the residence, as was his cellphone," says Staff-Sgt. Smith.

The RCMP conducted an extensive air and ground search last summer, but efforts to locate Burke were unsuccessful, and they eventually suspended the search.

On Saturday, RCMP worked with ground search and rescue teams from three counties as they resumed their efforts to locate Burke.

"So now we're going back and really kind of combing through and doing more of a grid search. If this were a fresh search we'd be using other techniques that cover more ground more quickly," explains search team leader Ashley Perry.



The search has resumed this weekend because nature has provided the best possible conditions.



"You have to wait until the snow is gone before you can go into an area and hope to find some clues," adds Perry.

Police say foul play is not suspected in Burke's disappearance.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Ron Shaw.