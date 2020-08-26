HALIFAX -- New Brunswick Mounties say Christopher Dedam of the Esgenoôpetitj First Nation was the victim of a homicide.

Police say members of the Tracadie detachment went to a home on Micmac Road on Tuesday morning at 10:15 to respond to a report of a man who was found unresponsive.

"When police arrived, a 34-year-old man from the community was found deceased," the RCMP said in a news release.

Police say they arrested a 33-year-old woman from Esgenoôpetitj First Nation on Wednesday morning in relation to the death.

"An autopsy will be conducted to assist police in the investigation and to help determine the man's exact cause of death," New Brunswick RCMP said in the news release. "It is believed this was an isolated incident."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 1-888-506-RCMP (7267). Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.