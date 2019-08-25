Featured
RCMP say one man dead, another injured in Cape Breton crash on Saturday
Police say the driver died at the scene and the passenger was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Sunday, August 25, 2019 11:50AM ADT
NEW HARRIS, N.S. -- Nova Scotia RCMP say one person is dead and another is in hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Cape Breton.
Police say they responded to a call at 9:20 p.m. on Saturday.
They say a vehicle towing a trailer left the road, rolled over and caught fire.
Police say the driver died at the scene and the passenger was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators say both passengers were from Ontario.