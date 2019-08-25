

THE CANADIAN PRESS





NEW HARRIS, N.S. -- Nova Scotia RCMP say one person is dead and another is in hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Cape Breton.

Police say they responded to a call at 9:20 p.m. on Saturday.

They say a vehicle towing a trailer left the road, rolled over and caught fire.

Police say the driver died at the scene and the passenger was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say both passengers were from Ontario.