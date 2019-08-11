Featured
RCMP say two men are dead after two separate collisions in N.B.
An RCMP vehicle is seen in this undated file photograph.
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Sunday, August 11, 2019 11:53AM ADT
BAS-CARAQUET, N.B. -- RCMP in New Brunswick say two men are dead after two separate collisions in Lower Cape and Bas-Caraquet.
Police say the first crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday when a 41-year-old man drove into a ditch.
Police say someone passing by took the man to a residence where he later died.
The second collision in Lower Cape killed a 66-year-old man.
Police say the man was driving a motorcycle and he struck the side of an oncoming car.
The driver and passengers in the car were not injured.