

THE CANADIAN PRESS





BAS-CARAQUET, N.B. -- RCMP in New Brunswick say two men are dead after two separate collisions in Lower Cape and Bas-Caraquet.

Police say the first crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday when a 41-year-old man drove into a ditch.

Police say someone passing by took the man to a residence where he later died.

The second collision in Lower Cape killed a 66-year-old man.

Police say the man was driving a motorcycle and he struck the side of an oncoming car.

The driver and passengers in the car were not injured.