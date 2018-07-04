

The RCMP have identified the people involved in an incident Tuesday night in which a man reportedly "forcibly dragged" a woman into a vehicle and then drove off with her in Cole Harbour, N.S.

Just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday evening, Halifax District RCMP responded to a 911 call that a female was forcibly dragged into a vehicle by a male who then drove off with her.

The Mounties investigating the case asked for the public’s assistance and received information that helped them identify the man and the woman, police say.

“Investigators have confirmed the woman is safe,” the RCMP said in a news release.

The investigation is continuing and police expressed gratitude to the public who assisted by sharing the call for information on social media.