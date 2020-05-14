HALIFAX -- Pictou County RCMP are asking for assistance from the public to locate 15-year-old Emma Anderson.

Anderson was last seen in Plymouth, N.S. at approximately 12:20 a.m. on May 11.

She is described as white, 5-foot-5 and approximately 140 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes. Police are concerned for her well being.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Pictou County RCMP or Crime Stoppers.