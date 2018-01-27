

CTV Atlantic





RCMP is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old girl in Moncton, New Brunswick.

According to RCMP, Serena Bourque was last seen on Myers Street Thursday. RCMP say she was reported missing that same day around 9 p.m.

Officers say they’ve followed up on several leads, but haven’t been able to locate the teen.

She is described as Caucasian, five-foot-six, 120 pounds with blue eyes, brown hair and a tattoo on her left hand. RCMP says she is believed to be wearing grey leggings and a grey sweatshirt with the word ‘THRASHER’ written on it in yellow and orange letters.

RCMP is asking anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts to contact Codiac Regional RCMP.