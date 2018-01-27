Featured
RCMP search for missing 14-year-old girl in Moncton
According to RCMP, Serena Bourque, 14, was last seen on Myers Street in Moncton on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018.
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, January 27, 2018 6:28PM AST
RCMP is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old girl in Moncton, New Brunswick.
According to RCMP, Serena Bourque was last seen on Myers Street Thursday. RCMP say she was reported missing that same day around 9 p.m.
Officers say they’ve followed up on several leads, but haven’t been able to locate the teen.
She is described as Caucasian, five-foot-six, 120 pounds with blue eyes, brown hair and a tattoo on her left hand. RCMP says she is believed to be wearing grey leggings and a grey sweatshirt with the word ‘THRASHER’ written on it in yellow and orange letters.
RCMP is asking anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts to contact Codiac Regional RCMP.