RCMP search for missing Hantsport man
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, May 19, 2018 2:15PM ADT
Last Updated Saturday, May 19, 2018 3:50PM ADT
UPDATE: Windsor District RCMP have located William (Bill) Allan Wilson.
Windsor District RCMP are asking the public for help in locating 84-year-old William (Bill) Allan Wilson.
Wilson was last seen Saturday at 9:35 a.m. when he left his residence on Main St. in Hantsport, N.S. for a walk. Police have concern for his well-being due to a medical condition.
Wilson is described as a white male, approximately 6'0" and 260 lbs. He has snow white hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing grey pants, blue coat and grey slippers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor District RCMP or Crimestoppers.