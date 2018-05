CTV Atlantic





RCMP are asking the public for help in finding 28-year-old Adrianna Joy Reichard of Indian Brook, N.S.

Police say Reichard was last seen at approximately 11:30 p.m. on May 24 in a residence on Meadow Brook Rd. in Indian Brook.

Reichard is described as a 5'2" Indigenous woman with a medium build, dark brown hair, brown eyes and a piercing under her bottom lip.

She was last seen wearing a light coloured jacket and dark pants, with her hair in pig tails with bows and ribbons.

Police and Reichard's family are concerned for her safety and ask anyone with information to contact Indian Brook RCMP or Crimestoppers.