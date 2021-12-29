RCMP search for missing Moncton, N.B. woman last seen in mid-November

Police describe Leach as being five-foot-four inches tall, approximately 110 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair and hazel eyes. (Photo courtesy: RCMP) Police describe Leach as being five-foot-four inches tall, approximately 110 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair and hazel eyes. (Photo courtesy: RCMP)

Atlantic Top Stories