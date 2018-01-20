

The Canadian Press





RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in relation to an armed robbery in Port Elgin, New Brunswick.

Police say that on Thursday around 8:45 p.m., a man armed with a hunting knife entered Coles Grocery store on East Main Street and demanded money and cigarettes from the clerk.

He fled with an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes.

The suspect is described as a man, five feet, nine inches tall with a medium build, and e was wearing a yellow motorcycle helmet, orange and yellow sunglasses and white khaki style pants.