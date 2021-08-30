HALIFAX -- RCMP in Nova Scotia are asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect who escaped from custody in relation to a federal investigation led by the Quebec RCMP.

On Monday, the Quebec RCMP arrested Karin Marley Simons, 32.

Police say Simons was taken to Dartmouth General Hospital for assessment where he escaped from police custody.

Police describe Simons as a Black man, five-foot-nine inches tall, 160 pounds, with black hair in dreadlocks and dark brown eyes. Simons was last seen wearing black shorts and was barefoot, according to police.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Simons is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.