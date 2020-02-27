RCMP search Halifax-area properties in connection with organized crime investigation
Published Thursday, February 27, 2020 4:32PM AST
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
HALIFAX -- The RCMP in Nova Scotia say they are searching a number of properties in the Halifax area in connection with an ongoing serious organized crime investigation.
Little information is being released at this time.
RCMP Cpl. Lisa Croteau says more information, including possible arrests, charges and seizures, will be released when it becomes available.