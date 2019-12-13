MONCTON -- Codiac Regional RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy from Moncton, N.B.

Zander Jones was last seen around 8:40 p.m. on December 11, at the Irving Circle K parking lot on Mountain Road in Moncton. He was reported missing later that evening.

Jones is described as being 5’7” tall and weighing about 110 pounds. He has short blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, jeans, black shoes and a black backpack.

Police are concerned for his well being, as efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP.