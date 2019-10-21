RCMP searching for donation jar thief in Berwick
A lone suspect entered a pet food store at 5:00 p.m. on October 8 on South Street in Berwick.
Published Monday, October 21, 2019 1:17PM ADT
Last Updated Monday, October 21, 2019 1:19PM ADT
Nova Scotia RCMP in Kings District are asking for help in their search to identify a suspect in the theft of a donation jar.
The lone suspect entered a pet food store at 5:00 p.m. on October 8 on South Street in Berwick.
The suspect is believed to be male, and was seen on video surveillance exploring the front counter then taking a donation jar off the counter before to leaving the store.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kings District RCMP, or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.