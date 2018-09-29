Featured
RCMP searching for missing Crapaud man
73-year-old Charles Weeks has been missing since Thursday.
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, September 29, 2018 11:25AM ADT
Prince District RCMP are asking for the public's help in finding a 73-year-old man who has been missing since Thursday morning.
Charles Weeks was last seen at his home in Crapaud, P.E.I. on Thursday morning. His car, a 1998 Burgundy Pontiac Bonneville with the P.E.I. license plate 092QI, is also missing.
Weeks is described as a white man, approximately 5'9", and 170 lbs. He is balding with short graying hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call East Prince RCMP at 902-436-9300.