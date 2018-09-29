

CTV Atlantic





Prince District RCMP are asking for the public's help in finding a 73-year-old man who has been missing since Thursday morning.

Charles Weeks was last seen at his home in Crapaud, P.E.I. on Thursday morning. His car, a 1998 Burgundy Pontiac Bonneville with the P.E.I. license plate 092QI, is also missing.

Weeks is described as a white man, approximately 5'9", and 170 lbs. He is balding with short graying hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Prince RCMP at 902-436-9300.