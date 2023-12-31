ATLANTIC
    • RCMP searching for suspect in Halifax area home invasion and robbery

    Halifax area RCMP say they are looking for a suspect in a home invasion and robbery in Gaetz Brook.

    Police say a man was operating an excavator on a property in the community on Friday when another man appeared and pointed a gun at him.

    The man was forcibly removed from the excavator by the suspect and police say he was directed into the home at gunpoint.

    Once inside, the victim was forced to open a safe and police say the suspect took several unidentified items valued at nearly $200,000.

    After restraining the victim, the suspect fled from the home and is still at large.

    The Mounties say the suspect is Black and was wearing a light-coloured hoodie and dark coloured pants.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2023.

