HALIFAX -- New Brunswick RCMP is asking for the public's assistance to help identify two suspects involved in a robbery at a convenience store in St. George, N.B. early Saturday morning.

Police say at approximately 5 a.m. on Feb. 27, two individuals entered the Circle K convenience store on l'Etete Road and took several packages of cigarettes.

Police say they left the store in a light blue or grey GMC pickup truck.

RCMP have released photos from surveillance video of the suspects in an effort to identify the two individuals.

Police describe the first suspect as a middle-aged man, about five feet seven inches (170 centimetres) tall with a medium to heavy build. He was wearing a large green or grey winter jacket, a toque, a green bandana over his face, jeans and white sneakers.

The second suspect is described as a middle-aged man, about five feet six inches (167 centimetres) tall with a medium build. He was wearing an orange ball cap with a camouflaged brim and a facemask.

Anyone with information about the theft, or who recognizes the individuals in the photos is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.