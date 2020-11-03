Advertisement
RCMP searching for vehicle, firearms stolen from N.B. residence

HALIFAX -- New Brunswick RCMP are asking the public for help in locating a vehicle and several firearms that were stolen in Saint Léonard, N.B. on Monday.
Police say at approximately 6 a.m. on Nov. 2, they received a report of a stolen vehicle with firearms inside from outside a residence on Rue Lapointe in Saint Léonard.
The owner of the vehicle witnessed the theft and called police immediately.
Police later attempted to intercept the vehicle in the Florenceville area but the driver failed to stop for police and fled towards Woodstock.
The vehicle is described as a white 2012 Ford Escape with New Brunswick licence plate number JCP 120 and vehicle identification number 1FMCU9D71CKB72779.
The vehicle had six firearms properly stored inside for hunting purposes. Some of the brand names and model names are not available:
- Browning X-bolt Medallion .270 with Burris scope
- Browning .270 semi-automatic rifle with Elite scope
- Mossberg .270 with a scope
- antique .303 rifle
- Savage .22 rifle
- 20 gauge shotgun
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle or firearms, is asked to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers.