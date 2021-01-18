Advertisement
RCMP searching for wanted man on the run with firearm in Meat Cove, N.S.
HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP are currently on scene in Meat Cove, N.S., where a wanted man has fled into a wooded area with a firearm.
RCMP tweeted just before 1:30 p.m. on Monday that they had a presence in Meat Cove, a small community at the northern tip of Cape Breton, N.S.
The suspect is identified as Perry MacKinnon. Police say he was last seen in a camouflage jacket and blue track pants, and fled into a wooded area with a firearm.
Police are asking people in the Meat Cove area to stay inside and await updates.
RCMP say an emergency alert will be issued for the area.
A warrant for MacKinnon’s arrest was issued on Aug. 18, after he failed to attend a court appearance.
MacKinnon, 33 at the time of the warrant being issued, was scheduled to appear in court to face charges of unauthorized possession of a firearm; possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; being an occupant of a vehicle and knowing a firearm was in the vehicle; careless use of a firearm, weapon and ammunition; possession of a firearm while prohibited; and knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm.
The offences are alleged to have occurred March 29, 2019, on Victoria Road in Sydney.
