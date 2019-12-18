MONCTON, N.B. -- The RCMP are combing the area near a lake in Moncton’s west end as they continue to investigate the homicides of a couple from Dieppe, N.B.

Police say they will be in the Jones Lake area Wednesday as they search for evidence related to the deaths of 78-year-old Bernard Saulnier and 74-year-old Rose-Marie Saulnier.

Investigators have not said what they are looking for.

"Our members will be in the area conducting a ground search for evidence as part of the ongoing investigation," said RCMP Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh in a news release. "We ask that citizens allow police the necessary time and space to conduct their search."

Police were called to the couple’s home on Amirault Street on Sept. 7. Their bodies were found inside.

Investigators don’t believe their deaths, which were deemed to be homicides, were random incidents.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the RCMP.