HALIFAX -- The RCMP is looking for an alleged thief who was chased out of a shed in Cole Harbour, N.S.

Police responded to a break and enter on Chaswood Drive at 1:23 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the homeowner noticed their shed door was open and, when they went to investigate, they found a balaclava-clad man inside.

The homeowner yelled at the man, who fled the area on foot.

The homeowner inspected the shed and found that several items, including an expensive bicycle, large tools, and some tool chests, were missing.

Police are trying to identify the suspect, who is described as six feet tall with a medium build.

In addition to the balaclava, he was wearing a toque and a large black puffy jacket at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP.